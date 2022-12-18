Responding to the shocking development of a Torfaen man, who had a broken hip, being taken into the Grange Hospital strapped to a plank of wood, the Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, said “This is a deeply concerning case and my thoughts are with the ordeal Mr Ryan has endured.
“Let me be clear: this is a further terrible example of how the Welsh health system is letting down the people of Wales.
“Sadly, Mr Ryan’s case isn’t isolated. Another constituent, who fell on the weekend, was forced to wait more than 18 hours for an ambulance to reach the Grange Hospital, as well as a lengthy time to get into the ambulance.
“It turned out she had a broken hip and, once x-rayed, was placed back into the ambulance because of a lack of beds and is now awaiting further treatment.
“These cases are tragic, and we keep hearing them.
“Every person has a right to make their story heard, and I make no apology for raising them. These are unacceptable cases and should not have happened in the 21st Century.”