Senedd Member for South Wales East, Natasha Asghar MS, recently joined Welsh Conservative Senedd Leader Darren Millar MS on a visit to Caldicot School.
Natasha and Darren met with the acting head teacher, Alun Ebenezer, who has gained the nickname “The Head from Hell” for his focus on enforcing discipline among his pupils.
Mr Ebenezer shared how he has turned the challenging Caldicot School around since his appointment in September 2023 by encouraging the whole school community to buy into his plans.
The recruitment of staff, the introduction of the new senior school curriculum, and the use of mobile phones by pupils were among the issues discussed.
Natasha said: “I was grateful for the time that Mr. Ebenezer took to chat with Darren and I .
“It is evident from the moment you enter the school that the ethos and practices Mr. Ebenezer has introduced, whilst considered controversial by some, have turned this school around and given the current cohort of pupils the skills and knowledge to achieve their maximum potential.
“We read in our newspapers and watch on our devices about the challenges some teachers face and the havoc that a small minority of pupils can create by being disruptive. At Caldicot School, this is no longer the case. The fresh respect for both staff and their peers that Alun has instilled in his pupils has been transformative.
“Whilst his methods may not work in every challenging school across Wales, some of the innovative ideas, such as Saturday detentions, deserve to be considered as a way of closing the attainment gap between Wales and other parts of the United Kingdom.
“In a Wales that Labour has broken over the last quarter of a century, we must embrace fresh thinking to deliver for the next generation.”