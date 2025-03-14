THE WELSH Ambulance Service has launched an improved SMS text service which will give patients more interaction with their transport bookings using the Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service.
The SMS service is currently used by around a third of patients across Wales with figures expected to increase as the service is fully rolled out.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said the improvement will make the booking process more streamlined, with patients receiving a text confirming the date and time of their transport booking, along with an opportunity to cancel if needed.
Karl Hughes, Head of Service for Ambulance Care, said: “This is a service development that is long overdue and will massively improve the interface between the service and the patient.
“For the patient, it’s always reassuring to get these informative texts but now they will have an added opportunity to cancel their request even up to the point where the vehicle has just left and is on its way to collect them.
“This will greatly improve our overall quality and service delivery. We will also continue looking at ways to enhance the service we offer by looking at other development areas that could improve the overall experience for the patient.”
The touted major benefit for patients is that they no longer need to call the Welsh Ambulance Service to cancel an appointment. It can also save the patient time on the phone and free up a call handler.
As it is common for one vehicle to be used to transport several patients together, the improvement can mitigate the need to go to an address that no longer requires the Ambulance Service.
The Service believes this should result in reduced journey times, fuel, costs and emissions.