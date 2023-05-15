THE Welsh Ambulance Service has won another coveted award for its work to support dementia patients.
The Trust’s Dementia Team won the Dementia Hero Award for Professional Excellence (Organisation) at the Alzheimer’s Society Awards 2023.
The Dementia Hero Awards celebrate the involvement and participation of people affected by dementia and the impact they have for others living with the condition.
Alison Johnstone, the Trust’s Programme Manager for Dementia, said: “We are overwhelmed to be recognised for our co-production approach to dementia.
“We have an exciting programme based around the needs and rights of people living with dementia, and we have a continuous engagement approach to our work to provide better patient outcomes and experiences.
“People affected by dementia are supporting and influencing our dementia work at every level, from delivering training to recommending changes to our environments.
“We could not have achieved this award and our progress without the commitment from people living with dementia, their family and carers, volunteers and staff who support our work.”
The Welsh Ambulance Service provides a service to over three million people in Wales, and the World Health Organisation states that dementia continues to be one of the 21st century’s biggest healthcare challenge.
Last year, the Dementia Team started piloting 20 Reminiscence Therapy Interactive Activities (RITA) tablets in Wales and were crowned winners of the most innovative use of RITA for 2022 at the RITA User Group Conference and Awards.
And last month, the Trust unveiled new high-tech Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service vehicles, which boast dementia-friendly flooring, blinds and colour schemes to help improve patient experience.
The Welsh Ambulance Service is recognised as a Dementia Friendly Organisation by the Alzheimer’s Society.