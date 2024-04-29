People are invited to head over to the Laurie Jones Community Orchard (situated at the bottom of Mill Street in Abergavenny) and enjoy the orchard blossom and the annual Spring Blossom Picnic on Bank Holiday Monday May 6 from noon to 3pm.
There will be a wide range of fun activities for children and adults, based on nature and wildlife.
There will be an opportunity to make wildflowers from felt, and to help continue making the orchard’s Green Man puppet, which was seen for the first time at the orchard Wassail in January. There will also be a bug trail and a hunt the chick trail for children to enjoy, an opportunity to make and take away paper pots containing sunflower seeds to grow.
Refreshments and cakes will be available, and families are asked to come along with their own picnic which they can enjoy sitting under one of the many fruit trees which are now in full blossom and looking splendid.
The Community Orchard is one of the jewels of Abergavenny, and the Spring Blossom Picnic is one of the ways it is hoped that more families and children discover the orchard and enjoy learning about and caring for the beauty of the natural world that is all around us.
The orchard is named in memory of one of its founders, Laurie Jones, who sadly died in 2014.