Welcome return for steam rally’s two day celebrations

Abergavenny Steam Rally is back this week after a two year break due to the covid pandemic.

This year the show has moved dates to tie in with the Bank Holiday on Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4 for the Queen’s Platinum Anniversary. But the venue, Bailey Park stays the same and so does the exceptional variety of entertainment on display. There is truly something for everyone.

Arena events will be showcasing bands, steam engines, and a variety of processions of vintage vehicles. Besides a superb gathering of Steam Engines and Organs, there will also be displays of Vintage, Veteran and Classic Cars, Caravans, Motorcycles, Tractors, Military and Commercial Vehicles and Static Engines.

A Model Tent packed with exhibits, Handicrafts and Country Pursuits will also be on display.

Each day there are arena events to delight the whole family including vehicle parades, bands and the ever-popular Tug of War between hundreds of children and a mighty traction engine.

There is a welcome return from the Gentle Giant Shire Horses, and if you are driving through town, try to avoid 11am because that firm favourite the Steam Run will be kicking off the exciting two-day programme.

Flyin Ryan has been performing traditional motorcycle stunt shows since 1998 and many of today’s UK stunt performers have been influenced by Ryan during his time at the top of the main arena wish list. The show line-up, Jumpin’ James and Tasty Tina have benefited from Ryan’s experience and knowledge and they add energy and enthusiasm to the show. Daredevil stunts, comedy routines, fire stunts, and arena entertainment are the norm and the more the audience clap and cheer the more breath-taking the stunts become.

A welcome return to Thomas Longton who has been giving sheepdog displays and demonstrations with either sheep, geese and ducks all over the British Isles for over 20 years. They are both informative and amusing, especially when the ducks are misbehaving. The ducks are an especially big favourite with the children.

You can buy advance online tickets, at a 15 per cent discount, right up to the day before the Friday. On application, tickets can be sent direct to an email address (or by text) to be printed off and brought on the day for scanning or there is an option to go green and present them by smartphone.

Advance ticket holders also benefit from priority entry on the day. Go to www.Abergavennysteamrally.co.uk and click on the “Buy Now Click Here” Button, or go to https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/abergavenny-steam-rally which takes you straight into the Ticketebo App.

The Abergavenny Steam Rally was in danger of being wound up in the year 2000 due to a decreasing lack of organisers but was saved from extinction by the town’s Rotary club which, with a band of enthusiastic volunteers has run it successfully ever since.

“We are really excited that the Steam Rally is back,” said committee chairman David Hassall. “It’s a great show, and because we are all volunteers the vast majority of money raised goes to local charities and worthy organisations. It is very much a home-grown show, but still attracts a vast audience of people who travel long distances to experience the sights and smells of a very different day out. By coming bang up to date with advance ticketing online, visitors can buy their tickets before travelling and save some money at the same time.”

*Abergavenny Rotary Club held street collections in March, April and May 2022 and raised over £3,000. This money has been sent to Jaroslaw Rotary Club in Poland near to the Ukraine border and they have used it to send medical supplies to Ukraine. Abergavenny Rotary Club is looking to organise an exchange visit with fellow Rotarians in Jaroslaw soon.