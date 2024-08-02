Webbs of Crickhowell is proud to announce its support for National Road Victim Month 2024.
This is an annual campaign which highlights the staggering number of people needlessly killed and injured in crashes on the UK’s roads.
The campaign, organised by RoadPeace, the national charity for road crash victims, aims to raise awareness about the fact that:
• Every day in the UK, five people are killed and around 80 are seriously injured, on average, in road collisions
• Since records began in 1926, more than 500,000 people have been killed in UK road crashes – far exceeding the 375,000 UK citizens killed due to warfare during the same period
• The routine daily activity of driving results in more fatalities annually in the UK than both murder and terrorism combined
• In 2022 alone, 1,766 people were reported killed and 141,560 people were reported injured in collisions on UK roads
National Road Victim Month, which was established in 1998 by RoadPeace, also recognises the work of the emergency services, who respond to road crashes every day, and highlights the mental and physical impact that road crashes have on them.
Nick Simmons, CEO of RoadPeace, the national charity for road crash victims, said: “A shocking five people are killed and 80 are seriously injured, on average, on the UK’s roads each day. These crashes are especially heartbreaking because most of them can be prevented.
“Road collisions shatter lives and families, leaving behind a trail of devastation.
“We are very grateful to Webbs of Crickhowell for supporting National Road Victim Month 2024 and for helping RoadPeace to raise awareness about the many needless deaths and injuries that occur every single day on our roads.”
As part of National Road Victim Month, John Webb for this year will be donating the funds received from his history talks to the RoadPeace campaign in memory of Harry Webb who was killed whilst cycling in September 2023, age 27, a tragic and needless death, leaving the family devastated.
Pat and Mike Webb will be attending the RoadPeace Ceremony of Remembrance at the RoadPeace wood on August 10 at the National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire in memory of Harry and all those whose lives have been lost to road crashes.