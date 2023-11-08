A short service inside the Market Hall entrance to lay wreaths on the three plaques in the tunnel takes place at 10.30am, followed by the parade from the Town Hall led by the Borough Band, along High Street and Frogmore Street, to the war memorial, where the service starts at by 10.58am, ahead of the silence at 11am, followed by the service and wreath laying led by the RBL Abergavenny Branch.