REMEMBRANCE events commemorating those who fell in two World Wars and other conflicts are taking place in towns and villages this weekend.
In Monmouth, the annual parade of military service people, cadets, veterans, councillors, public services and community groups will meet up at 10.30am on Sunday (November 12) outside the Shire Hall, where the arches are bedecked in poppies, before setting off from Agincourt Square at 10.40am, along Priory Street and Monk Street to the town war memorial in St James' Square.
The Remembrance Service starts at 10.50am and will include a two-minute silence and laying of wreaths.
Parts of Monnow Street and the other roads used for the parade will be closed from 10am to 1pm.
In Chepstow, a commemoration and a two-minute silence will be held at 11am on Armistice Day (Saturday, November 11) at the town war memorial.
The Remembrance Day civic parade and service on Sunday, organised by the town council with the Royal British Legion, will then assemble at 10.25am at Welsh Street car park before marching off at 10.40am under the guidance of the parade marshal, through the Town Arch and down the High Street to the memorial.
Wreaths will be laid and the Act of Remembrance held, followed by a service at St Mary’s Priory Church before parading back past the memorial to take the salute, prior to falling out at the Town Arch.
A road closure will be in place from 10.20am until 1pm, closing off the High Street.
In Coleford, town mayor Cllr Nick Penny, Mayor of Coleford, supported by nearly 30 Year 6 students from St John's CofE School visited the town cemetery on Thursday to lay posies on the town's five WWI graves and four WWII graves, plus a wreath on the grave of Victoria and Military Cross winner Capt Angus Buchanan, who as a boy attended Monmouth School and later unveiled its own war memorial.
Earlier in the week, the young people of the Coleford Platoon of the ACF Gloucestershire presented deputy town mayor Cllr Marilyn Cox with a giant poppy, made from recycled bottle tops, combining Remembrance and their ECO Club.
On Saturday, the Act of Remembrance takes place at Coleford clock tower at 10.45am, with wreaths being laid, followed by a two-minute silence at 11am, Last Post and Reveille.
Then on Sunday, the parade through the town forms up at St John's School on Bowens Hill Road at 10.30am, setting off at 10.45am to Coleford clock tower for the laying of wreaths, the silence and Last Post, with a short service and prayer led by Rev Sarah Bick.
In Ross-on-Wye, the local RBL branch and Ross Town Council will be holding the two-minute Armistice Day silence on Saturday at the Market House at 11am, which will be signalled by a maroon sounding at the start and finish.
Then on Sunday, veterans and residents will gather at the town memorial at the Prospect for 11am, followed by a parade to St Mary's Church and a service.
In Usk, the town Remembrance service starts at St Mary's Church at 10.15am, followed by wreath laying and the two-minute silence at the war memorial.
The parade then marches back to the Royal British Legion Club, with the roads being closed from 10.30am to 11.30am.
In Abergavenny, roads around the memorial will be closed from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, with veterans, service people, town groups and organisations congregating outside the Town Hall from 10.15am.
A short service inside the Market Hall entrance to lay wreaths on the three plaques in the tunnel takes place at 10.30am, followed by the parade from the Town Hall led by the Borough Band, along High Street and Frogmore Street, to the war memorial, where the service starts at by 10.58am, ahead of the silence at 11am, followed by the service and wreath laying led by the RBL Abergavenny Branch.
The parade then marches back to the Town Hall at 11.40am.
Many villages will also be holding their own commemorations. Check local online media for details.