TWINKLING fairy lights and muddy machinery don’t usually go together, but it’s Christmas and anything goes!
The lads and ladies from the Border Counties Vintage Club spread a little festive cheer through town this evening by participating in a colourful convoy that shot through the dreary and dismal December dusk like a firework from rainbow country.
Led by Father Christmas the big wheels rolled, the big engines hummed, and the fairy lights flickered and sparkled to the delight of onlookers everywhere!
(Tindle News)
