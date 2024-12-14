TWINKLING fairy lights and muddy machinery don’t usually go together, but it’s Christmas and anything goes!

The lads and ladies from the Border Counties Vintage Club spread a little festive cheer through town this evening by participating in a colourful convoy that shot through the dreary and dismal December dusk like a firework from rainbow country.

Led by Father Christmas the big wheels rolled, the big engines hummed, and the fairy lights flickered and sparkled to the delight of onlookers everywhere!

f
(Tindle News)
f
(Tindle News)
f
(Tindle News )