THE sky might have been a dispiriting shade of slate grey, the drizzle might have been unrelenting, but that didn’t stop Linda Vista Gardens from being lit up like a Christmas tree last weekend to spread a bit of festive cheer.
From fresh-faced toddlers to wild-eyed 1990s ravers and those just wishing to taste a little reason for the season on their way to the pub, there was something for everyone.
The popular recreational spot was transformed into a carnival of rainbows thanks to a host of twinkling lights and a lot of community spirit.
The light trail was free and all courtesy of Abergavenny’s Cornerstone Church, which decided to take the bible quote, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness could not overcome it,” and make it manifest in a little corner of our town.
