People across South Wales are being are being told to prepare for flooding as Storm Bram is expected to make landfall on Tuesday.
The areas impacted include Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire among others.
A Met Office Amber warning for rain will be in force from midnight on Tuesday (December 10) morning until 10am, while a yellow weather warning for rain will run from 6pm tonight until 2pm tomorrow.
“We are asking people to be alert for potential flooding with heavy rain predicted through today (Monday) and overnight, especially in parts of South Wales,” said Charlotte Morgan, Natural Resources Wales’ Duty Technical Manager.
“We’re urging people to be vigilant and to prepare for potential flooding now. You can check if you live in an area at risk of flooding on our website and sign up for our free flood warning service.”
“We also want to remind people to keep away from swollen riverbanks and not to drive or walk through floodwaters as you don’t know what lies beneath.”
The body has warned that communities impacted by flooding just weeks ago, during Storm Claudia, are in the firing line during Storm Bram once again.
It says flood alerts and warnings are expected to introduced throughout today and tomorrow.
“Our thoughts are with those communities who have recently been impacted, and they could potentially be impacted again during this event.”
“If flooding is forecast in your area, we want to make sure people are doing all they can to keep themselves safe. Think about preparing a flood kit with any important documents and medication, moving your car to higher ground and moving treasured possessions upstairs or to a higher place.”
“We do not provide flood warnings for flooding from surface water, so it’s important for everyone to know their flood risk.”
“Keep an eye on weather forecasts and visit our website for the latest information on the flood warnings, and find practical advice on what to do before, during and after a flood.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.