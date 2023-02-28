As the area mark's the country's national day, The Abergavenny Chronicle paid a visit to the town's Welsh medium primary school, Ysgol Gymraeg y Fenni where pupils of Years Years 3, 4, 5 and 6) staged a special sneak peek of piece of music they are set to perform later this year at the world famous Urdd National Eisteddfod.
Llyn y Fan Fach has been commissioned for the Urdd National Eisteddfod with music by Christopher Davies and lyrics by Emlyn Dole. The song tells the story of a folklore legend connected with Llyn y Fan Fach - The Lady of the Lake.
"We'd like to say a huge thank you to the staff and pupils of Ysgol Gymreg y Fenni for this amazing performance to mark St David's Day," said Chronicle editor Liz Davies.
"Diolch yn fawr plant y Dydd Gwyl Dewi Hapus," she added.