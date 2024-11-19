A new weather warning has been issued this afternoon for snow and ice across the Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent
The yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office and will run until the end of today (Tuesday).
The forecaster said: “Snow will affect this area until later this afternoon. Accumulations will mainly affect higher ground where 2-5 cm could develop before the snow clears to the south by around 3pm.”
The Met Office added that ice will be a hazard into this evening.
The Chronicle’s weatherman Jonathan Powell has warned that ice could be a challenge across the area over the next 24 hours
“A short blast of early winter across the region but as quickly as it has come, a deep low pressure system will buck temperatures by the weekend to bring heavy rain and strong winds which may well lead to flooding in vulnerable areas,” he said
“Whilst the snow, ice, and cold temperatures aren’t overly unusual this time of year, the fact that the ‘snow line’ dropped to such low levels gives an indication of how acute the conditions are. Ice will be a major player over the next 12-24 hours as temperatures plummet to yield a stiff and locally challenging frost.”
National Highways Severe Weather Resilience Manager, Darren Clark said: “Gritters will be out treating our roads around the clock when ice or snow is forecast, but it is still important to drive to the conditions.
“Keep your distance and reduce your speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and where the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.
“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”