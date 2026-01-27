THE school run was even more chaotic this morning, thanks to a little bit of flash flooding on Abergavenny’s Old Hereford Road, courtesy of Storm Chandra and, of course, an overflowing drain.
Torrential rain, blocked drains, and flooded roads dotted generously with potholes have now become a way of life in the UK, but one disgruntled mum fresh from the school run told the Chronicle that, “Enough is enough!”
“Because of the heavy downpour, I decided to bite the bullet and take my two teenage terrors to KHS by car this morning,” explained the angry parent.
“I haven’t been on the Old Hereford Road for a long time, but I couldn’t believe the state of it.
“There was water everywhere!
“At places it was impassable, and it’s just not good enough. I know there was a storm, but come on! Is it so hard to fix a drainage system so it doesn’t overflow every time there’s heavy rain?
“And that’s before you mention the potholes! No doubt all this most recent flooding will add to the problem, but why can’t they be sorted?
“The council tax goes up, and there are more potholes on the road than ever before. How does that work?
“I’m not blaming the powers that be for the floods, but they have to take accountability for how we plan and prepare for them. Enough is enough, it really is!”
