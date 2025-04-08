Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent are now inviting entries for their May 7-8 Antiques sale which features a specialist section for watches as well as including a full range of antiques such as ceramics, glass, silver, gold, jewellery, furniture, pictures and collectables.
Men’s watches in particular have become one of the most sought after items at auction, with a variety of potential buyers ranging in age, budget and interests. Some buyers are just concerned with having a nice variety of ‘good looking’ watches to wear out on special occasions. Whilst at the other end of the spectrum some collectors have researched the development and history of watch making and collect to a very specific specification.
For example, this might include early watches and the development of different innovations to improve time keeping whilst other buyers might relate more to the development of digital quartz watches in the 1970s. Younger buyers might enjoy the nostalgia of collecting the early Swatch watches, as it seems people are naturally drawn to the things which that were popular when they were growing up.
Obviously, many people choose to collect certain luxury brands such as Omega, Rolex, Longines, Patek Philippe and Vacherin Constantin whilst military watches are also always in high demand. Even everyday vintage mechanical watches from the 1960s can prove very popular if they have the right look. When watches are sold at auction there is no guarantee that they are working but even broken watches can command good prices as they are often bought by specialist dealers who repair and service the watch themselves. They can then sell it on for a profit with a guarantee that it is fully functional and an accurate time keeper.
Pocket and fob watches tend to be less in demand than wrist watches, unless they are rare or early examples. Of course if they are made of solid gold they can command very high prices as precious metal prices are soaring due to the chaos in the economic markets. In Smiths last sale an 18ct gold half hunter pocket watch made the top price of the day at £2,100.
Unfortunately, ladies watches are not so in demand as it seems that collecting watches is not currently a popular hobby for women. Women often tend to focus all their attention on the jewellery cabinets and watches are often purchased from new, rather than second hand. However Smiths do still sell women’s watches and good quality examples and those made of gold or set with diamonds can still command reasonable prices.
Other areas of the May sale include a wide selection of early antique and rustic furniture dating from the 17th and 18th centuries as well as a good range of paintings and other effects from a local house clearance on May Hill. Country items and quirky wooden antiques are always popular with auction buyers such as a pair of Victorian painted and carved decoy ducks estimated at £100/£150.
Other entries in the sale include a wide selection of silver, gold and jewellery which are all selling extremely well in the current market despite the news of economic gloom and doom. Perhaps some people are choosing to diversify their investments and buying a range of jewellery and silver is a clever way to enjoy your money at the same time.
Interesting items are also always in demand at Smiths Auctions such as a WWII printed silk ‘Blood Chit.’ This was a message printed on silk in twelve languages including French, Malay, Thai and Chinese which was carried by allied pilots and special agents in case they were shot down or needed help in occupied territories.
The message explains that they mean them no harm and will reward them for their assistance once the war has been won. This example is framed and glazed and in excellent condition and carries an estimate of £100/£150. It would of course be fascinating to know how often these ‘chits’ were actually used and how effective they were at obtaining safe passage in enemy territory.
Smiths are inviting further entries for their May sale by appointment between April 7 and 17. Please telephone 01531 821776 or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.