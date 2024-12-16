The new Chief Constable of Gwent Police was in Llanfoist today to officially open the new police station and told the Chronicle that the new facility would go a long way in helping reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in Abergavenny.
Speaking to the Chronicle from the locker room of the Llanfoist hub, Chief Constable Mark Hobrough explained that it was an absolute privilege to be asked to attend. He stressed that the facility’s strategic position and accessibility to the road network will enable officers to respond promptly to situations and emergency calls.
He also emphasised that it was an ideal location for, “neighbourhood officers to be quickly deployed out into Abergavenny and surrounding areas.”
The veteran copper who began his career pounding the pavements nearly three decades ago wants to see more bobbies on the beat and a strong and friendly police presence in our towns that is approachable and accessible to the general public.
To that end, he confirmed, “I will be looking for officers to be meeting and speaking with members of the community on a much more regular basis. We want to let people know we are there for them.”