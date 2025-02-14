IN the beginning, or at least the 19th Century, Abergavenny had three railway stations.
As one of the main points of call in the Merthyr, Tredegar & Abergavenny Railway, the town was once alive with the symphony of steam, the clickety-clack of tracks and the sight of an iron horse roaring on by to destinations unknown, or at least Brynmawr.
Before it became a hotbed for food tourism, Abergavenny was renowned as a railway town!
The town’s first mayor, Joseph Bishop was the first superintendent of the Abergavenny Merthyr & Districts of the London & North Western Railway Company and it was usually railways officials who sat on the council and told the town how it was going to be governed.
To help cope with the influx of railwaymen, houses were purpose-built in areas such as Stanhope Street, North Street, and St Helen’s Road.
The building that now houses Fire and Fork was the first to be constructed near the old Brecon Road Station.
And the Somerset Inn on Merthyr Road was once the headquarters of the Abergavenny branch of the Amalgamated Society of Railway Servants.
It’s safe to say the railways helped define the geography and character of the town.
Yet, for the most part, only scant evidence remains too remind people what once was.
The Railway Inn on Brecon Road, remains of the old bridge in the River Usk, a crumbling wall here, a cycle track there.
Times change, it’s all it ever does. And when one of the UK’s greatest and scenic railways was dismantled in 1958 it took two of Aber’s three stations with it.
Abergavenny Junction and the Brecon Road Station may no longer be standing, but the Great Western Railway at Monmouth Road still is.
For decades it had an old-world character and charm, but it is currently undergoing an intensive upgrade to make it fit for purpose in the modern era.
Abergavenny is one of six stations on the Wales and Borders route becoming more accessible, with the improvements being funded by the Department for Transport as part of the UK Government’s Access for All programme.
The accessibility improvements being made at Abergavenny will mean all passengers - including those with limited mobility, those carrying heavy luggage, or those with pushchairs - have step-free access between the two platforms for the first time.
Dan Parkes, Network Rail Capital Delivery principal portfolio manager said, “We have made excellent progress at Abergavenny, as any passengers using or passing through the station will have seen.
“There has been an intense period of activity utilising two large cranes. The main bridge will provide step-free access between platforms one and town when it is completed.
“We would like to thank all passengers and residents for their patience and understanding while we carry out these essential works for the project.”
The first train from the murk and mist of the past to the sunlit uplands of the future is set to finally embark this Spring. All aboard!
Let’s hope it’s on time!