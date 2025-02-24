Abergavenny Pantomime Company is back at the Borough Theatre this week performing its annual pantomime, Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood which opens tonigh.
APC is believed to be the oldest pantomime company in Wales and their last rehearsal took place yesterday and the company is predicting a fantastic show.
Audiences can expect to be transported to Sherwood Forest for the merriest panto in the land with catchy songs, lots of slapstick, comedy and the most dangerous archery competition you ever did see, as our hero, Robin Hood takes on the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham this February half term.
It has always been the company’s policy to support charitable causes. This year’s pantomime charity partner is The Royal British Legion Abergavenny. Anyone who has already bought a ticket to watch Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood is able to make a small donation to The Royal British Legion, by generously putting any spare change into the collecting buckets, straight after each performance.
You can see Robin Hood & the Babes in the Wood at the Borough Theatre from tonight to Saturday, March 1 with two matinees on Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office 01873 850805 or from the Borough Theatre website, priced from £9.