The junior section of Abergavenny Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (AAODS) entertained crowds yesterday evening at the night market.
Abergavenny’s Market Hall was hive of activity as people tucked into food and drink but an appreciative audience was also given a flavour of the talent of AAODS Juniors.
The youngsters, aged between 8 and 17, captivated the audience with a vibrant medley of songs, showcasing highlights from recent AAODS productions. Their polished performances brought smiles and applause from passersby, many pausing mid-bite to take in the energy and enthusiasm on show.
One of those numbers was Over the Rainbow - which was performed to promote their upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz.
This show will take place in Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre from Wednesday, October 30 to Saturday, November 2.
It follows the senior section’s highly successful run of The Hunchback of Notre Dame earlier this year.
To purchase tickets for The Wizard of Oz, please visit the Borough Theatre website at: https://boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/shows/wizard-of-oz/, or call the box office on 01873 850805.
The show is kindly supported by main production sponsor Taylor & Co.
Further sponsors include Complete Weed Control and Square Farm Shop.
Director, Alys Le Moignan-Williams said: “The Wizard of Oz is an all-time classic and the children have worked incredibly hard to bring the show together over the past few months.
“For our first show back at the Borough with the juniors we wanted something spectacular and fun - and musicals don’t come more magical than this!
“So come and join us this October half-term as we go Over the Rainbow!”