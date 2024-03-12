An Abergavenny Chronicle reporter on the scene of the execution wrote, “The poor wretch Garcia presented a ghastly figure as the procession made its way to the repulsive-looking scaffold. From the cell to the scaffold was only a few paces, but, few though they were, they were too many for the wretched culprit. His strength entirely deserted him. The shadow of death had already fallen upon him. He was dressed in his blue sailor’s trousers and his blue jersey. His face and neck were colourless. As soon as he saw the scaffold he gave one glance at it and shut his eyes. From this time he was completely overcome. His head swung helplessly from side to side as if his life had already fled. His strength had utterly gone and he was partly supported, partly dragged, up the steps by the warders who were on each side of him.