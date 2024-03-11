Public Health England, Department of Health, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Animal and Plant Health Agency and the Health and Safety Executive, in association with the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales, the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland and the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) and of Health, Social Services and Public Safety (DHSSPS) in Northern Ireland have issued annual advice for a number of years that women who are or may be pregnant should avoid animals that are giving, or have recently given, birth.