Thermocrop is a low-budget alternative to its big brother Leafcrop, which was launched in 2019. Whereas Leafcrop is a connected sensor placed on the plant itself to obtain accurate temperature, humidity and moisture measurements, Thermocrop is placed in the middle of the field for more general measurement. Its price point enables all farmers to make use of this precision technology, although using both gives a more accurate view of what is happening on the land for greatest frost protection.