Surely, I cannot be the only individual in Monmouthshire who finds the recent salary increases awarded to some of our senior council members, including the current CEO, as absolutely appalling and a disgraceful form of leadership. Especially in a climate where everyone else is having to tighten their belts.
Their avarice is nothing short of insouciance to nth degree and it only goes to demonstrate just how out of touch MCC is with its residents. I for one, would like to see these over privileged and overpaid individuals donating their exorbitant salary increases towards the highway budget.
This in someway might help to reduce the ever increasing plague of potholes appearing on our local road system.
Mike Moffatt, Monmouthshire