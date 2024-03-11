What is important is to acknowledge the role women have on our farms, our businesses and the sector, as a whole. You only need to cast your eye back to the historical role women played during the Second World War as the need to grow more food at home and increase the amount of land in cultivation. With many agricultural male workers joining the armed forces, women were needed to provide a new ‘official’ rural workforce. The Women’s Land Army was reignited at the beginning of WWII as women were recruited to boost UK’s food production. At its peak in 1944, it’s thought that 80,000 women were working across our rural landscape.