The British Farming Awards are back for 2024 and are now open for entries and nominations. The aim is to shine a light on the phenomenal work taking place across the industry and the driving forces behind it.
In its 12th year, the event is Supported by Morrisons and will celebrate the diversity and resilience of UK farmers and their businesses.
Alongside core farming sectors – arable, beef, dairy, sheep and beef – the awards also recognise the importance of sustainable farming practices, innovations within agri-tech and those who have diversified successfully.
The awards also champion the role of family farms, new entrants and agricultural students, all of which are vital to the future of the industry.
The awards also welcome nominations of businesses which have introduced positive changes, streamlined production and efficiency and adapted structures to tackle ongoing challenges presented by policy, legislation, the environment and volatile global commodity markets.
Sophie Throup, head of agriculture, fisheries and sustainable sourcing at Morrisons, says: "As long-term supporters of British Farming, we want to thank farmers across the country for all the work they continue to do.
“That is why we're pleased to once again be supporting the British Farming Awards, recognising the effort, skills care and innovation British farmers put into making and providing the food we all enjoy so much."
Sarah Whittaker-Smith, Event Director of the British Farming Awards said: “I am honoured to play a role in an event that magnifies the extraordinary talent within the UK agricultural sector. The British Farming Awards, hosted by Farmers Guardian and proudly brought to you by Agriconnect, stand as a testament to the commitment, resilience, and spirit of our farming community.
The British Farming Awards gives our community an opportunity to celebrate amongst peers. It is an evening where we all together to honour the unsung heroes of farming and to reflect on the strides we have made throughout the year.
We are excited to announce that we will be hosting an ‘entry guidance day’ on Friday April 12, 2024, designed to assist you in navigating the entry process and offer guidance on crafting a compelling submission. To reserve your time slot, please email [email protected]
The Farmers Guardian Farming Hero, sponsored by Eternit, is a prestigious award designed to recognise one individual’s dedication to the farming industry.
The award is given to a member of the agricultural industry who has worked tirelessly for UK farming, either through delivering innovation, championing the needs for fellow farmers, spearheading change and/or promoting the industry to the wider public.
You can nominate someone you feel is working tirelessly for UK farming. They will not be notified that they have been nominated unless they are chosen as the winner of the award. This award is chosen by the British Farming Awards team and announced during the awards night.
The British Farming Awards are delighted to launch a new award for 2024 - the Agricultural Influencer of the Year.
The introduction of social media influencers in farming is booming, with more and more farmers recognising the benefits of multimedia platforms. The British Farming Awards are looking for a champion of our industry who is using digital mediums to raise the profile of the farming industry and to educate wider non-farming audiences on the challenges they face daily, and the many triumphs British agriculture has to shout about.
The British Farming awards are so important, there is such a range of business here today, and it's so exciting and inspiring to see the energy in the room and so many farmers doing amazing things. Everyone here is so passionate about what they do.