Warning over parasite which can cause abortion in cows

Neospora caninum is a protozoan parasite that infects cows, causing abortion and stillbirths.

It is one of the most commonly diagnosed causes of abortion in cattle in the UK writes Lucy Chubb of Farm First Vets.

Neospora can cause abortion from three months of pregnancy onwards but typically we see cows aborting around 5-7 months of gestation.

There are two routes of transmission, vertical (from dam to calf) and horizontal (from dog to cow).

In vertical transmission when the cow is pregnant the parasite can cross the placenta and infect the calf.

The majority of infected calves are born clinically normal, but if these are replacement heifers, they are a major source of infection in the herd as they will also produce infected offspring and maintain the parasite in the herd.

In horizontal transmission, dogs shed the parasite eggs in their faeces which cattle can then ingest and become infected with Neospora.

Dogs become infected if they consume raw meat or placenta from infected cattle.

Most infected dogs show no clinical signs but a small number of dogs may develop progressive lameness and paralysis.

The most common route of spread is dog faeces in fields, but faeces can also contaminate cattle feed, bedding and water.

So it is very important to pick up and dispose of dog faeces correctly when on a dog walk. I often see dog faeces in bags left in a field which is very dangerous to young adventurous calves that may eat the bag and die from a blockage.

There is a really easy way to help prevent the spread of this devastating infection. Dog owners, please: Bag it, Tie it, Bin it.

Diagnosis of Neospora in the dam can be made by taking a blood sample and identifying antibodies.

However, antibody levels in the dam do fluctuate throughout pregnancy therefore a negative result doesn’t always confirm an animal is free from infection.

An abortedcalf can also be examined and may show brain and heart damage, A PCR test of the calf tissue can also be done.

There is no treatment for Neospora. Farmers can prevent this disease by identifying all seropositive cows, as these are potential sources of infection.

Options for seropositive animals are removal from the herd, service with a beef bull (for dairy animals) or if a valuable animal is affected, embryo transfer with implantation of the embryos into uninfected dams. Do not keep heifers from positive cows as it is very likely these will carry the infection and abort in the future.

To prevent dogs from becoming infected around calving time ensure correct disposal of the placenta and aborted material.

Ensure livestock feed is covered and locked away to prevent access by dogs and wildlife. Isolating and blood sampling new cows before arrival is also beneficial.

Dog owners can help prevent the disease by always collecting and disposing of dog faeces during walks and stopping dogs from eating placenta and carcases found in fields or on farms.