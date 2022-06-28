Warning of Severn tunnel upgrade works

More than two miles of track will be renewed in the Severn tunnel this summer to make passengers’ journeys quicker and more reliable in the future.

Network Rail will begin essential track maintenance, as well as testing the electrical power supply, in the Severn Tunnel during July and August, 2022.

More than two miles of track, sleepers and ballast (the stones on the railway) will be replaced to ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of the railway. The track work will affect Great Western Railway services from Friday July 1 to Sunday July 10.

Trains between London and South Wales will use an alternative route between Swindon and Newport – stopping at Gloucester instead of Bristol Parkway A limited train service will still run between London Paddington and Bristol Parkway on weekdays only – otherwise travel via Bristol Temple Meads instead