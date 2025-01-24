Gwent Police has issued a warning amid surface flooding on the B4598 Raglan road toward Abergavenny.
Storm Éowyn has brought severe weather conditions to parts of Wales today (Friday), with the Met Office issuing warnings for wind for the entire country.
Gwent Police says officers are working to manage flooding on the B4598 and diversions are in place.
Police have asked motorists to find an alternative route for your journey if possible.
Further warnings for wind and rain have been issued for Sunday and Monday.