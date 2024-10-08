Abergavenny’s Wall2Wall Jazz Festival once again delivered a day filled with music, community, and spontaneous fun, turning the town into a hub of jazz and celebration.
Organised by Black Mountain Jazz (BMJ), the festival’s Community Afternoon featured free performances, street parades, and intimate gigs at local venues, successfully bringing jazz to new audiences despite looming rain warnings.
The day kicked off with an impressive performance by the BMJazz Katz, BMJ’s youth jazz ensemble, at Amo’s Restaurant. The group, formed in 2023 and mentored by local jazz tutors, played jazz classics including “Summertime” and “Mac the Knife” to a packed room of supportive families and music lovers.
The young musicians, including standout saxophonist Reuban Carter and nine-year-old drummer Gia Skilton-Breakey, delivered a polished set that proved to be a hit with the audience.
Meanwhile, the streets of Abergavenny came alive with the vibrant sounds of Samba Galez, a Cardiff-based samba band. Dressed in colourful costumes and beating out catchy rhythms, the band led a lively parade through the town, attracting dancing children and even the Mayor of Abergavenny, Councillor Chris Holland, who gamely joined in on the cowbell and snare drum!
Elsewhere, performances continued at local pubs and cafés. At the Portico Lounge, jazz pianist Ross Hicks and guitarist John Close entertained a packed house with their relaxed renditions of jazz standards. Their impromptu collaboration with a passing New Orleans-style trio, including saxophonist Jack Mac, brought a spontaneous and joyful close to the afternoon.
Despite the occasional rain shower, the festival successfully fostered a sense of community, bringing together musicians of all ages and abilities. The Wall2Wall Jazz Festival continues to be a cornerstone of Abergavenny’s cultural calendar, showcasing not only the enduring appeal of jazz but also the town’s vibrant and inclusive spirit.
For more highlights from the day, including photos and videos, visit Black Mountain Jazz’s Facebook page.