SINCE July 1, 1948, St Fagans National Museum of History has redefined what a heritage centre can be.

In the words of its former Head, Iorwerth C. Peate, "The task was not to create a museum which preserved the dead past under glass but one which uses the past to link up with the present to provide a strong foundation and a healthy environment for the future of their people."

St Fagans was the UK's first national open-air museum and was considered radical because it reflected the everyday lives of ordinary people. It has become Wales’ most popular heritage visitor attraction.

If you’ve never been, you should. If you have, go again! In the meantime, if you want a virtual tour, here are a few pictures to whet your appetite.

What strange things might occur in an old barn like this? ( Tindle News )

A St Fagans resident or a nymph made of stone? ( Tindle News )

A range used by Mrs Tompkins to sell fish and chips from her terraced house in Llangnwyd between 1947 and 1981 to raise a little extra income for her family. ( Tindle News )

A corridor of trees ( Tindle News )

The Leopard Cup is a First Century AD Roman vessel found in Abergavenny in 2003. It can now be found in St Fagans ( Tindle News )

The sort of pub they just don’t make anymore. ( Tindle News )

A funeral hearse and coffin from a bygone age. ( Tindle News )

There’s a lot of lovely scenery to wander about in St Fagans. ( Tindle )

The Oakdale Workmen’s Institute was taken from its original location in 1987, and relocated to St Fagans, where it was rebuilt in 1995. ( Tindle News )

Fancy a dip! ( Tindle News )