Kevin Hollinrake MP join candidates for the Senedd Election on Tuesday, the day after Sir Keir Starmer defended his position over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as Ambassador to the United States. The revelation that Mandelson had failed a security vetting process was revealed in a report by the Guardian before the weekend, but the Prime Minister maintains he was not aware that his own appointment had not passed vetting.
The Yorkshire Tory MP was unequivocal in his call for Starmer to resign.
“Yes, he should,” he said in response to the question.
“There is only two things that could have happened with regards to this position with Keir Starmer. He has certainly misled parliament whether intentionally or unintentionally.”
“Everything we continue to hear surrounding Peter Mandelson continues to shock voters. The potential appointment of somebody who forced to resign from government twice should have raised eyebrows and it has brought further chaos to this Labour government.”
“So absolutely, we think Keir Starmer is the wrong person to lead this country.”
Mr Hollinrake also told the Chronicle that voters were feeling disappointed with Labour based on his conversations on the doorstep, and that he felt Welsh people wanted to break away from their grip on the Senedd after 27 years.
Meanwhile, local candidates for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Peter Fox and Richard John, were also out on the campaign trail and urged people to think twice before they make their mark on the ballot paper.
Mr Fox is the lead candidate for the new constituency, which merges the counties of Monmouthshire and Torfaen, while Richard John is the second name on the Conservative list. Both candidates have had stints leading Monmouthshire Council, and insisted a vote for their party will make a material difference to lives locally.
“The very clear message from voters is they are sick to death of the Labour Party,” said Mr John.
“They have had a Labour run council for the last four years that has put up their council tax and 27 years of a Labour Welsh Government, propped up for much of that time by Plaid Cymru.”
“Monmouthshire has flipped between Labour and the Conservatives and voters aren’t interested in extremist parties like Reform UK, Plaid Cymru and the Greens.”
“I would urge people not to lurch to Plaid or Reform, with a cheap populist message and no solutions to the problems they are facing.”
A key part of their manifesto pledge would include the declaration of a health emergency, and while there is no specific promise for Abergavenny, the local candidates did express their support to return an A&E unit to Nevill Hall.
“Labour has starved our communities of public services and pulled facilities away from vital community assets like Nevill Hall hospital,” Mr John continued.
“The Grange was designed as a critical care centre, not a sole unit for a population of over 600,000. Under the Welsh Conservatives, people can expect us to protect community services closer to home.”
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