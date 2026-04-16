Liberal Democrats have warned that unless the Government acts, these costs will be passed directly to consumers at the checkout. Moreover, the cost of fertiliser has ballooned further, piling stress and worry onto the UK’s farmers. The party is also calling for a Good Food Bill in the upcoming King's Speech that would legally require the Government to prioritise food security, ensuring Britain becomes more self-sufficient in the face of global unrest and give British farmers the certainty they need to invest in food production.