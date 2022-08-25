Wales Air Ambulance chiefs in talks with council leaders
Subscribe newsletter
The Leaders of Powys County Council have welcomed reassurance from Wales Air Ambulance that statutory partners will be consulted before a final decision on the service’s future in Welshpool.
Reports in recent weeks said the service is allegedly moving to North Wales.
The Wales Air Ambulance has helped attend casualties in the Brecon Beacons and the rest of South Wales.
Powys leader, Cllr James Gibson-Watt and deputy leader, Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Cllr Richard Church, cabinet member for safer Powys and Cllr Pete Roberts, cabinet member for a learning Powys met with Wales Air Ambulance chair of Trustees, David Gilbert and chief executive, Dr Sue Barnes to discuss leaked plans to close the service’s Welshpool base and move operations to North Wales.
“We were assured that no formal decision had been made and that key partners such as Powys County Council would be consulted before a final decision was made,” they said after the meeting.
“The Air Ambulance is held in high regard by Powys residents, as demonstrated by the high levels of funds raised in the county and plays a vital role in getting patients to medical facilities from the country’s largest rural county.
“At the meeting we asked to see the source data used as evidence for their initial proposals and pressed for assurances that any future proposals will demonstrate an improvement to the level of service provided to the people of Powys.
“Air ambulance is a lifeline for all of Powys and it is essential that if changes go ahead, they improve provision for everyone. Getting patients in an emergency treated and then to hospital as quickly as possible is the crucial factor.
‘‘It will need independent and rigorous scrutiny to assure us and the people of Powys that a proposal to move the base for helicopters will provide a better service,” they added.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |