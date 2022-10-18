Vote for your favourite green spaces
This year four Green Flag awards were given to green spaces in Abergavenny and now the voting is open for the People’s choice awards.
Abergavenny residents are being asked to vote for their favourite green spaces in Monmouthshire awarded Green Flags.
The green spaces include Bailey Park, Castle Meadows, the Laurie Jones Community Orchard and Mardy Park.
In order for a green space to receive a Green Flag award, judges look into maintenance and cleanliness of the area, health and safety, biodiversity, community involvement and how welcoming the area is.
You can only vote once on each device, but you are encouraged to submit more votes through different devices like an iPad, laptop or phone.
Voting is now open but closes at the end of this month.
To vote go to https://www.greenflagaward.org/award-winners/
Zoom into Abergavenny on the map until you find the green space you want to vote for.
Click ‘more details’ and the imagine/info on that site will come up.
Then click the big green ‘VOTE FOR THIS SITE’ button on the right.
Winners will be announced in the middle of November.
Green Flag co-ordinator, Lucy Prisk said: “Lets get our amazing Welsh green spaces to the top of the leaderboard!!”
