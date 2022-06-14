Volunteers’ shock finds on litter pick

KAT volunteers about to start the community litter pick from the Abergavenny Community Centre off Merthyr Road and below dumped rubbish ( Picture by Gethin Jones )

Eighteen litter pickers turned out for a clean sweep through Abergavenny as part of their monthly community litter pick.

The volunteers, all members of Keep Abergavenny Tidy (KAT), collected 16 orange and four purple bags (and found a dead fox) though additional members carried out their own pick which will be added to the haul.

KAT coordinator Helen Trevor Davies said, “It was good that we were out in force on a sunny market day in our high vis jackets with our litter pickers as it draws attention to the problem of litter. The town was heaving with people, many visitors. As usual, members of the public were very appreciative of what we are doing.

The focus of the litter pick was on hotspots - Bailey Park, the alley by Bailey pub, the Castle. Old Hereford Road, and the car parks. “But we also spread through the town,” she said.

“We thought there was less litter and only one face mask was found. Probably this is because more people are regularly litter picking, and the alleyway between Ysguborwen and Park Crescent had been cleared the day before.”

KAT organises litter picks on the first Tuesday of every month. Equipment can be loaned but please bring your own gloves. The usual meeting point is at 10am at the Merthyr Road entrance of Abergavenny Community Centre. But please check our social media for updates.

Please contact the coordinator on [email protected] Check the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AberLitter/ or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/aber_litter/ or Twitter @KeepAbergTidy.

One volunteer on his regular round was horrified to find three full bags of clothes dumped in Old Hereford Road when they could so easily have been donated for recycling.

“How can people dump clothes like this – especially in front of a sign which points out that volunteers had recently cleared the area of litter. It beggars belief.”