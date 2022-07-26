Volunteers left “devastated” following chapel vandalism

Llanfoist Chapel volunteers in front of the smashed chapel window ( Pic from Jon Davies )

A group of volunteers who help support a local chapel have been left “devastated” after a recent spate of vandalism.

Volunteers for Llanfoist Chapel found a smashed window as well as damage to chapel pews with wooden panels kicked off by vandals.

Beryl Woolley is one of several volunteers who help fundraise for the chapel and support the upkeep and general maintenance of the chapel.

Speaking to the Chronicle, she said: “We were devastated and horrified on a recent visit to find the damage caused to the chapel, and are absolutely disgusted that people would choose to be so disrespectful and heartless as to vandalise a place of worship that is of great comfort to so many.”

Gwent Police have been contacted about the vandalism and are aware of the damage caused, and would like anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them.