Frank explained that his father was deeply demoralised by the lack of a concerted fight by the Allies in the defence of Java, but felt that the unexpected fall of Singapore was the turning point that sealed the island’s fate. Ronald Williams wrote in retrospect that the Japanese were a merciless and determined enemy fighting an ill-equipped and disorganised multinational Allied force, and that most British men would have fought to the bitter end if they had foreseen their ultimate fate.