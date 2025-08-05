In another huge blow to the Monmouthshire Conservatives, following the departure of South East Wales MS, Laura Anne Jones and former Chairman Barrie O’Keefe, former, deputy chairman and party stalwart, Hannah Jarvis has defected to Reform UK. Ms Jarvis, mother of two, stood for the Welsh Conservatives in two general elections and two Police and Crime Commissioner elections.
As a proud veteran, just returned from driving an ambulance with medical supplies to troops in Ukraine, Hannah believes that Reform is the only party putting the needs of the armed forces and veterans first, with policies like creating a dedicated Ministerial department for Veterans and a new Armed Forces Justice Bill.
Hannah Jarvis said: “It’s time to put country first, and Reform UK are the only party that recognise the concerning state our nation is in and that are serious about tackling the issues that matter to the people of Wales and the UK.”
“I have been overwhelmed at the amount of support for Reform across Monmouthshire, reflecting the strength of feeling of the need for a real change in the county and country - as the polling shows. The Conservatives have ignored the concerns of the membership for too long and the diminishing party shows just how far they’ve fallen.”
Laura Anne Jones MS said: “It’s clear with everyday that passes that Reform has all the momentum in Welsh politics. We are the only Party offering real change from the failures of establishment Parties at both ends of the M4, and with solutions to the vast issues facing Wales.”
“It is great to hear that Hannah is now coming on board too, with her experience and tenacity. I have been bowled over at the huge and soaring numbers of women joining Reform, but am not surprised.“
“Reform Wales have only just got started, and over the coming months we intend to show everyone our made-in-Wales plans to Reform Wales. It’s time to make the Welsh Dragon roar again!”
