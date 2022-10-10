Visitors disgusted by beauty spot dog waste
Subscribe newsletter
Visitors to Abergavenny’s popular mountains have been left “disgusted” at the increasing number of people leaving bags of dog waste on footpaths beside the mountains.
Many people flock to the town every year to climb one of Abergavenny’s famous three peaks - the Blorenge, the Skirrid and the Sugarloaf mountains, with the Three Peaks Challenge comprising climbs of all three peaks increasingly popular with both local people and visitors.
However a growing number of people who regularly enjoy these walks have been left disappointed to find that bags of dog waste have been left alongside footpaths on these mountains.
One local resident when walking up the Blorenge recently, counted as many as a dozen bags of dog waste left on rocks and grass beside footpaths leading up the mountain.
Speaking to the Chronicle, the local resident said: “It is absolutely disgusting that people choose to just leave bags of dog waste strewn around footpaths that are frequently used by people experiencing some of our beautiful countryside. On my walk I counted about a dozen bags over a relatively short distance, and many of the people who I passed on my walk also mentioned spotting bags.
“Many visitors to Abergavenny walk up our mountains and if this continues many will be put off from coming back, it is so disrespectful to others who use the mountain and respect the surrounding facilities and countryside, and more needs to be done to prevent this and punish those responsible.”
After being notified of the issue, a spokesperson for National Trust Cymru said: “National Trust Cymru looks after the Sugar Loaf and Skirrid mountains near Abergavenny and welcomes well-behaved dogs at both countryside places.
“When visiting with a dog we are asking dog walkers to be considerate and pick up their dog’s waste and take it home with them to help us keep our places special.
“We want to protect farm animals and precious wildlife habitats, as well as ensure everyone can enjoy the countryside, whether or not they have a dog. By picking up your dog’s waste and disposing of it carefully, it keeps the area clean for everyone to enjoy.”
A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “The Blorenge is privately owned land. Councils do not have the authority, powers or resources to clear litter on privately owned land, however we do work with volunteer groups and others to help control litter on this type of land.
“We would also encourage all visitors to act responsibly when visiting the countryside and take their litter home, and where appropriate help protect this shared environment by picking up the odd bit of litter and taking it away with them.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |