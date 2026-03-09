Since November 2023, local supporters of the Palestinian people have held weekly, peaceful vigils in Monmouth and Abergavenny to highlight the ongoing death and destruction in Gaza, the lack of a ceasefire, and the accelerated, illegal displacement and seizure of land in the West Bank.
The vigils take place at the following times and locations:
· Monmouth: Wednesdays, 11:00 AM – 12:00PM, at the Monnow Street Pelican Crossing.
· Abergavenny: Saturdays, 11:00 AM – 12:30PM, opposite Waterstones on the High Street.
Supporters aim to keep public attention on the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine. International bodies including the United Nations and human rights organizations have condemned Israel's actions, describing the situation as one of genocide and declaring Israel to be an 'apartheid state'
Supporters are calling for the UK government to end its complicity in the ongoing atrocities, which they argue is facilitated by providing continued weaponry, surveillance, trading, diplomatic and political support to Israel.
"Britain holds a deep historical responsibility for the situation in Palestine, dating back to the 1917 Balfour Declaration, the British Mandate, and the 1948 Partition," said a spokesperson for the local vigil group. "For these reasons, the situation in Palestine remains vital to us all."
Vigil supporters in Monmouthshire pledge to continue raising their collective voice against the oppression, encouraging local residents to stand in solidarity, highlighting the realities of the situation in Palestine. They always welcome any questions and discussion.
