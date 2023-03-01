As St David's Day comes to an end, a group of boys from Ysgol Gymraeg y Fenni will perform Y Pethau Bach. This translates to ‘The Little Things’. The song is very appropriate for St David’s Day, as shortly before his death, Dewi Sant said: “Gwnewch y pethau bychain” (“Do the little things”).The whole sentence he was supposed to have said is: "Be joyful, keep the faith, and do the little things that you have heard and seen me do".