Pupils of Ysgol Gymraeg y Fenni visited London on St David's Day to sing for a very special audience at 10 Downing Street.
Among those enjoying the St David's Day celebration were Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murthy and Welsh Secretary and Monmouth MP David Davies.
The children had an unforgettable experience, enjoying the array of biscuits and crisps at No.10 and the opportunity to ask some very sensible questions to David TC Davies, including whether Mr Sunak could ensure more money for Wales.
The Wales Office staff were extremely helpful and very grateful for the children’s input.
A Wales Office spokesperson said: “Hearing the children sing made the event even more special and brought a sprinkle of Wales to Whitehall.”
Following this, Sir Bryn Terfel and Max Boyce sang ‘O Gymru’ outside No.10 with the children. Sir Bryn spent time chatting with them inside and was said to be very impressed with the choir.