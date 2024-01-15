Monmouthshire residents hardy enough to stay up into the wee small hours this weekend were treated to the sight of one of the largest road transport operations ever seen in Wales as a significant abnormal load movement saw the transportation of crucial electrical power station plant components from Newport to a new power station site in Hirwaun.
Over the course of three weekends in January 2024, the abnormal load movement will take place during night time hours, from 8pm to 6am seeing a number of carriageway closures as it makes its way across the area.
The operation will continue next weekend with further road closures...and chances to catch sight of the amazing convoy. Local man Matt Lane captures some images of the convoy on Sunday night as it approached Brynmawr
January 20 – 21:
A449 northbound closure between M4 J24 Coldra and Raglan.
A40 westbound closure between Raglan and Abergavenny.
January 21 – 22:
A465 eastbound closure between Glanbaiden Roundabout and Ebbw Vale West.
January 27 – 28:
A449 northbound closure between M4 J24 Coldra and Raglan.
A40 westbound closure between Raglan and Abergavenny.
January 28 – 29:
A465 eastbound closure between Glanbaiden Roundabout and Ebbw Vale West.
Planning Your Routes and Expecting Delays
Local authorities are urging residents and commuters to plan their routes accordingly, considering alternative paths during the specified dates and times. These road closures are essential for ensuring the safe and efficient transportation of the electrical power station plant components.
Authorities are advising travelers to anticipate delays and exercise patience during these temporary disruptions. Signage and traffic management personnel will be deployed to guide drivers through alternative routes and minimize inconvenience.
Ensuring Safe Transportation of Vital Infrastructure
The abnormal load movement is a critical phase in the development of the new power station site in Hirwaun. This operation, while causing temporary inconveniences, is paramount to the delivery and installation of essential electrical power station components that will contribute to the region's energy infrastructure.
The trailer used to transport the loads - the heaviest ever in Wales- will measure, approximately, 6.7 metres wide, 78 metres long and will have 28 axles. The abnormal load will begin its 38-mile journey at Newport Docks, will then carefully navigate the A48, A449, A40 and A465 carriageways before arriving on-site at the Hirwaun Power Station.