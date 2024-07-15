The Gwent Green Grid and Abergavenny Town Council collaborated on a project to enhance an area of Bailey Park in Abergavenny with a new art installation.
Drawing on SPF (shared prosperity funding) funding in Monmouthshire, they commissioned local artist Danielle Farrington to create a mural on the ‘big wall’ in the park.
The project aims to highlight the rich biodiversity of our natural environment in the area.The latest mural depicts plants and pollinators such as daisies, rosehip, orange tip butterfly and hoverfly; all found naturally growing and living in the surrounding area of the park.
Bailey Park now features some vibrant murals on walls that were previously bare around the area.
This beautiful, yet sometimes overlooked, corner of the park is a perfect spot for picnicking and enjoying the benefits of sitting in nature. It is hoped that local people will explore this area and enjoy the artwork.
This public realm improvement project has been funded by Shared Prosperity Funding through the Gwent Green Grid Partnership. The repair of the wall was funded by the Micro-Geography Fund. Gwent Green Grid worked in partnership with Abergavenny Town Council to get the project underway.
It forms part of a wider, regional project which aims to address the climate and nature emergencies by improving the quality of green spaces in urban and rural areas across Gwent and enhancing the environment’s resilience for both wildlife and people.
Danielle took to social media to discuss the mural, saying: “It’s taken a long time to get to this point and it wouldn’t have been possible without Sandra at Abergavenny Town Council who has spent years trying to make this happen, thank you!”
She added, “And a massive thank-you to the wonderful tea at the Gwent Green Grid who funded it.
“This one is close to my heart and has been a real passion, so to see it come to life is amazing and a bit overwhelming.
“I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I’ve loved painting it.”
To find out more about SPF funding in Monmouthshire, visit: https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-spf/
To find out more about the Gwent Green Grid partnership, visit: https://www.monlife.co.uk/outdoor/green-infrastructure/gwent-green-grid-partnership/