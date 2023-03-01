A successful local businessman has hit out at Monmouthshire County Council saying it is failing to make the most of its assets to create added value for local council taxpayers.
Mark Hawkins contacted the Chronicle after reading a recent article about the use of council owned buildings in Abergavenny, which residents feared were being left to stand empty.
In the article it was confirmed by MCC that while the fomer library and Tourist Information Centre were both occupied, the former senior citizens’ building adjacent to the Fairfield was due to be demolished – despite interest from buyers and ideas to repurpose it.
Mr Hawkins said that since 2007, he has built a successful business and currently owns a number of units in Nantgavenny Business Park, which are always full and in high demand; with people offering a year’s rent up front to secure the space.
“Three of the existing tenants are start-ups and trade very well, employing local people” Mr. Hawkins said, “but stats show that there is a need for more units.”
However, with Nantgavenny full, Mr. Hawkins is unable to offer accommodation to burgeoning local businesses and is now keen to expand his business into the land adjacent to the business park; an endeavor that has been seven years in the making.
Mr. Hawkins says he has been in negotiation with MCC to purchase the land for nearly a decade but has been unable to get a decision from the authority
According to Mr. Hawkins, MCC previously had plans to develop the empty space itself, but so far these have not materialised and with access to the land only feasible through his private road, the plot he is seeking to buy would be of little value to outside parties or the community.
He has a clear vision for the land as he hopes to build more industrial units that will be considerate to the surrounding area and eco-friendly. The spaces are vital for youngsters starting out and individuals who are unable to work to their full potential from home.
“There was one client who was emotional because of the lack of space” Mr. Hawkins commented, “this space could be vital to the growth of some local businesses. MCC through their own surveys suggest a large number of working people have go outside the county to get to their place of work.
“Indeed, the Welsh Government’s ambitions align with MCC’s desires to keep people local but to do this they need to create more local employment space.
“The land on the opposite side of the river is being promoted as a 50 percent social, 50 per cent private residential development, therefore its crucial that those living there have access to local places of work and services,” he said.
Despite the potential offered by the size and location of the plot, it is unkempt and littered; which Mr. Hawkins says has been the case for the last few years.
By taking over the land, he would effectively utilize and rework it to become an attractive area that many would be proud to work from.
Despite his interest, MCC has been ‘distant and fragmented’ with its replies he says.
“It has been frustrating” Mr. Hawkins admitted “there is no moving forward – at this point I just want a decision.”
Responding to questions over the future of the land, a spokesperson from MCC said: “The land in question is being actively considered for development, as evidenced by its promotion for industrial development in the Replacement Local Development Plan. No decision has been taken by the LPA as to its inclusion in RLDP.
“We continue to monitor progress of the RLDP, after which time consideration will be given to any alternative use for the land, including potential disposal or development.
“No decision has been taken by Monmouthshire County Council as to any necessity to retain or release the land, but any disposal would need to be in accordance with market value and conditional upon the land being developed for a supported use.”
Mr. Hawkins hit back at this, saying: “MCC is taking the line that the site is actively being promoted through the revised local development plan, that’s okay but it just prolongs anything that may or may not be done on the site.
“My view is that a full planning application could go in ahead of the outcome of the RLDP, due to the existing units being built outside the existing local development plan under the economic development banner, which effectively is helping to create local jobs.
“It is very important and should be seen to be supported subject to normal panning rules being attached.”