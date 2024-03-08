With the brighter weather this week it’s starting to feel like spring is just around the corner and nowhere is this more apparent than at Raglan Farm Park where their ‘Lambing Live’ event is in full swing.
Since the Williams Family threw open their barn doors to the public in June 2016, Raglan Farm Park has quickly grown to become a firm favourite for young and old alike and now visitors can experience the delight of coming face to face with the farm’s newest arrivals - newly born lambs, some no more than a few hours old.
For some lucky visitors there may even be the chance to see a lamb being born!
Away from the lambing you can meet the farm’s other residents including Rod and Hull the emus, Barbie the lama and the friendly family of donkeys
Lambing continues at Raglan Farm Park for the next few weeks.