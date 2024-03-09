This morning in Abergavenny, we're looking at a cool 6°C with some rainfall.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will be slightly higher at 8°C.
There will be a bit more rain, so make sure to have your umbrella handy.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 7°C and some scattered showers.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 8°C with continued rain.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will hover around 7°C.
There will be consistent rainfall throughout the week, so keep that raincoat close by.
Stay dry, Abergavenny!
This article was automatically generated