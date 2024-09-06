Abergavenny welcomed its newest addition, MaxiDeals, this week with a burst of colour despite the grey skies and rain.
The blue and yellow balloon arch that adorned the store's entrance was a beacon of cheer, drawing in a crowd of curious locals eager to explore the one-stop shop.
Prior to the opening, the store collaborated with Abergavenny Food Bank for a special 60 second trolley dash, which saw the company get their hands on £211 worth of goods for their charity!
A spokesperson of the charity thanked MaxiDeals for inviting them to participate in the event, adding: “It’s just great to see a new business in this wonderful town.”
She went on to address the importance of the support, which people have given to the Food Bank.
“I want to thank each and every one of you that support the Food Bank at this time. I don’t have to tell you, we’re all tightening our belts but some are unable to do it because there’s nothing to tighten! So whatever you can give - thank you... Bless you all.”
Following the charitable event, the official ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by the Mayor of Abergavenny, Councillor Chris Holland, who marked the store as open to the public.
MaxiDeals offer a variety of products, including gardening tools, household items, seasonal goods, and confectionery.
With new lines arriving every week across many categories, the company aim to bring quality everyday products to the community for their convenience whilst delivering a friendly professional service at all times.
Ahead of the opening, General Store Manager, Paul Mathers expressed his delight in being able to establish a branch in such a “vibrant” community. Mr Mathers commented: “We are very excited to be opening a store in Abergavenny. From just talking to people out and about in the town it really comes across as a very friendly vibrant community where everybody knows and supports each other.
“There is a real buzz about the place for sure!”