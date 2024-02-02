There are times in our lives when each of us carry the winter with us even on the sunniest of days but if we can somehow at these times find the time to stop, be still and look inside us we will discover that deep down (sometimes hidden) is strength. I often say to people, look back at your life, check in to a time that you previously felt hope was lost, what did you do to bounce back? Utilise the experience of the past to learn the lesson it taught you, know that lesson was in fact strength (and in that resilience) thus enabling you to break back through and as they say ‘crack on’ with whatever life had delivered.