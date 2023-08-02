Gwent Police has seized seven vehicles in an operation to tackle illegal off-roading in and around the Blaenau Gwent area, as well as Torfaen and Caerphilly.
Operation Harley targeted off-road hotspots including The British mountain and common land around Blaenavon.
Police joined forces with the council and local councillors, landowners, the Commoners Association and Natural Resources Wales for the operation on Saturday 29 July.
In total they seized:
- 3 vans
- 2 cars
- 1 bike
- 1 quad
Officers also made two arrests and issued one section 59 warning.
Sergeant Craig Ellis from Gwent Police said: “Illegal off-roading can cause great damage to our environment, and to our communities. We are regularly patrolling off-road hotspots and, as this makes clear, we will seize vehicles that are illegal or being used dangerously. I would like to thank everyone who supported us during this operation.
“We can only succeed in successfully tackling this problem if we have intelligence from local communities so if you see illegal off-roading taking place, or suspect someone is using a vehicle illegally, please report it.”
Illegal off-roading causes damage to the landscape, harms wildlife and livestock, and can threaten the livelihood of farmers. The use of untaxed, or uninsured, vehicles which are often used dangerously on the roads also puts pedestrians and road users at risk.
Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: “Off road biking Illegal off-roading is a very hard crime to police. Our countryside areas are vast and the police’s powers to take any kind of preventative measures are limited.
“But this operation shows that we are continually working with the police and our partners to disrupt off-road activity and makes it clear that illegal off-roading will not be tolerated here in Gwent.”
You can report information anonymously via 101, or Gwent Police’s Facebook and Twitter page. You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always call 999.